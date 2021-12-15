Plebeian Resistance

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Rose Loomis's avatar
Rose Loomis
Dec 15, 2021

I needed this glimpse of light today. It was a very down and dark day for me after seeing a video of my five year old niece in dance class wearing a mask. Thank you for posting. May this be a massive trend.

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