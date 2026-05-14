Zero AI went into this article.

On February 28th 2026 when the Israeli led “coalition of the morons” (i.e. Israel and the US) attacked Iran the price of a barrel of oil exploded officially up to over $120 USD (all following prices are USD). But it just as quickly dived back down to $80 or so and hovered from there to maybe $92 for most of that time with the occasional spike up to the early 100s (no higher than $112). The price moves mostly on Fridays or Mondays depending on what lie that Donald Trump is promoting at the time. The price is clearly easily manipulated but it is also not the actual price being paid by those who physically buy those barrels. How much is a real barrel rather than one of these barrels that only exist on a piece of paper?

According to Air New Zealand right now a price of a barrel of physical oil suitable for jet fuel has over the last 10 weeks been between $160 and $230. Quite some difference. And it is this price that plays out in the real economy.

The real price of a barrel of oil as Air New Zealand pays

Which is the next airline to go broke? When do we get a large carrier going down? Is Qantas about to squeeze Air New Zealand out of the market or is Singapore Airlines about to squeeze both out of the market as both Australia and New Zealand rely on refined product from elsewhere much of it from Singapore.

Fuck this shit.