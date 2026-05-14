Plebeian Resistance

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
4d

So glad the State closed the NZ oil refinery (and sold off licenses drilling cheap), /s

The whole stock market is utter bullshit .

The central banksters playing with themselves,

Rigged with utterly made up fictional values.

Every time the market price of oil goes down and pump prices stay ( or even go up).

War and the fuel wastage , " Washington defense dept " (aka man- child war games) military excess wastes a lot of fuel, more than some entire nations use.

This a snap shot of how Central bank's nation State govts are those that make the recessions.

Its global show ( the war machine called Washington is not just Isreal and USA) you saw that when Russia bombed Syria and NZ got into the throw etc

If you dont want war dont pick a side and have and spread inner peace.

Be the peace you want to see in the world.

All the media slopaganda( fearmongering and oil tripe ) is part of a war marketing campaign .

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
2d

Garuda Air will have to rely on real flying dragons to stay afloat- if they still are. Took it to Bali and back, with a refueling stop in the far eastern island of Indonesia. We got in at 3 am, they trotted out some adolescent native dancers to entertain the deboarded passengers for 20 minutes. They looked half asleep, but did their job. Closest I got to NZ or Oz.

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