The real cost of a barrel of oil
As confirmed by Air New Zealand
Zero AI went into this article.
On February 28th 2026 when the Israeli led “coalition of the morons” (i.e. Israel and the US) attacked Iran the price of a barrel of oil exploded officially up to over $120 USD (all following prices are USD). But it just as quickly dived back down to $80 or so and hovered from there to maybe $92 for most of that time with the occasional spike up to the early 100s (no higher than $112). The price moves mostly on Fridays or Mondays depending on what lie that Donald Trump is promoting at the time. The price is clearly easily manipulated but it is also not the actual price being paid by those who physically buy those barrels. How much is a real barrel rather than one of these barrels that only exist on a piece of paper?
According to Air New Zealand right now a price of a barrel of physical oil suitable for jet fuel has over the last 10 weeks been between $160 and $230. Quite some difference. And it is this price that plays out in the real economy.
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Which is the next airline to go broke? When do we get a large carrier going down? Is Qantas about to squeeze Air New Zealand out of the market or is Singapore Airlines about to squeeze both out of the market as both Australia and New Zealand rely on refined product from elsewhere much of it from Singapore.
Fuck this shit.
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So glad the State closed the NZ oil refinery (and sold off licenses drilling cheap), /s
The whole stock market is utter bullshit .
The central banksters playing with themselves,
Rigged with utterly made up fictional values.
Every time the market price of oil goes down and pump prices stay ( or even go up).
War and the fuel wastage , " Washington defense dept " (aka man- child war games) military excess wastes a lot of fuel, more than some entire nations use.
This a snap shot of how Central bank's nation State govts are those that make the recessions.
Its global show ( the war machine called Washington is not just Isreal and USA) you saw that when Russia bombed Syria and NZ got into the throw etc
If you dont want war dont pick a side and have and spread inner peace.
Be the peace you want to see in the world.
All the media slopaganda( fearmongering and oil tripe ) is part of a war marketing campaign .
Garuda Air will have to rely on real flying dragons to stay afloat- if they still are. Took it to Bali and back, with a refueling stop in the far eastern island of Indonesia. We got in at 3 am, they trotted out some adolescent native dancers to entertain the deboarded passengers for 20 minutes. They looked half asleep, but did their job. Closest I got to NZ or Oz.