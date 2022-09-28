If you havn’t heard what a Central Bank Digital Coin is you’re in for some “fun” over the next few years. Think all those dystopian science fiction movies that you’ve watched but with extra shittiness. But it will be in Maori so that’s ok. 🙄 This is from last year but there has been some follow up in the last week...

Click here or on the graphic itself.

The idea behind digital currency is very dystopian. It will be based on social credit scores that the Chinese and the social media companies already utilize. So if you get “out of line” based on a very subjective reading of that, don’t expect to be able to buy food in the city that you’re living in or as BowTiedScholar says here “This creates a scenario where preventing certain transactions using CBDCs is simple. Red flagging transactions, individuals, or business(es) is very easy.” How retailers are going to survive in such an environment is beyond me, but I don’t think the guys who are implementing this are very smart to be honest. So expect problems before the whole thing crashes.

So how are they going to move us to such a system if most of us don’t want to move? Well you climate change warriors out there might be interested in this Reserve Bank email last week.

No guesses to which party will fall in behind that.

And of course if you’re starving and the only way to buy some food is by digital currency well then that’s going to move you isn’t it?

More on it here at CBDC Watch (although I don’t agree with their analysis of Bitcoin).

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