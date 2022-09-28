Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Sep 28, 2022

I guess I'll be starving to death or finding a place where people are doing their best to live off of the beast system. It's going to be very interesting (and quite possibly terrifying) to see what happens with society.

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BDBinc
Sep 28, 2022

The face of fascism, the new Shital currency of the Global banking cabals fictional reserve ponzi scheme.

Rothscrook said hidden in plain sights " let me have an economic and political monopoly".

And he who owns the corporate media controls the minds . Elections are just a media process( circus).

He who counts the votes counts in a world where no matter who you vote for the govt always gets in.

We hada situation in wellington where there was obviously election fraud going on, more people on line got together and figured out they were higher in numbers that voted than the govt recorded.

As I said though and since you are a lawyer this may be of interest.

Find out what registering your vote with the Crown does. For to "register" means to give partial ownership/ control of something. Its one of the many sneaky coveted legalese tricks.

For in law you have no need to register your property or your vote with anyone else esp not the Govt.

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