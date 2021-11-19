Rotterdam has exploded in violence. It looks like the police are shooting to kill.

This was absolutely predictable. I would expect to see it expand into Austria and Germany now. And France may join also. Who’s to blame? Anti-human AI obsessed Politicians and billionaires who are playing a disgraceful game of oppression, genocide and an attempt to enforce Central Bank Digital Currencies. May they rot in hell.

Clicking the pic will take you to #Rotterdam hashtag on Twitter.

And all you climate change warriors who think this is an inevitable outcome of the climate crisis, bullshit. Last years emissions were up at a higher rate than previously. None of the big emitters are being put in their cage, we are. Wake up.