The riots have started
In Rotterdam
Rotterdam has exploded in violence. It looks like the police are shooting to kill.
This was absolutely predictable. I would expect to see it expand into Austria and Germany now. And France may join also. Who’s to blame? Anti-human AI obsessed Politicians and billionaires who are playing a disgraceful game of oppression, genocide and an attempt to enforce Central Bank Digital Currencies. May they rot in hell.
Clicking the pic will take you to #Rotterdam hashtag on Twitter.
And all you climate change warriors who think this is an inevitable outcome of the climate crisis, bullshit. Last years emissions were up at a higher rate than previously. None of the big emitters are being put in their cage, we are. Wake up.
WTF? Holy shit. I thought I was prepared for SHTF but this is insane. Maybe I'm not ready at all...
Time to burn it all down and build back better. ;)