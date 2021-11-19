Plebeian Resistance

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baboon's avatar
baboon
Nov 19, 2021

WTF? Holy shit. I thought I was prepared for SHTF but this is insane. Maybe I'm not ready at all...

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Nov 20, 2021

Time to burn it all down and build back better. ;)

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