Plebeian Resistance

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John
Jul 13, 2022

IMHO Larry should live in a car for a long time to understand what he did

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John Baillie
Jul 13, 2022Edited

You would remember that link you had in one of your posts a couple of weeks ago about some bright spark associated with the WEF, who had invented a sleeping bag jacket for the homeless. So just how great is the Great Reset when it doesn't seem in the slightest bit interested in resetting society to eliminate the scourge of homelessness. This example alone tells you all you need to know about the WEF's would-be concern about inequality. What a sham organisation!

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