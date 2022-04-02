Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Apr 2, 2022

Some people just have it too easy that they have time for such nonsense.

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Apr 2, 2022

Xi will know how to deal with those people.

Didn't she retort with a question about his boots?

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