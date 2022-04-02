I see that Jeff Kennett (former Liberal premier of Victoria) is in trouble for a fairly innocuous comment that he made to a Hawthorn player’s wife (Kennett is the President of the Hawthorn Football Club);

There’s some sort of woke action group involved, I havn’t looked into that too much and Kennett has indicated that he is a fan of golliwog dolls in the past, which may be questionable but although I’ve never been one of Kennett’s fans the idea that he’s racist is verging on insanity in my view. I’m always happy to be wrong though, so if you have some evidence then post them ⤵ in the comments. In the meantime it seems that he is being libelled for questioning Shannyn’s fashion sense in a way that those of us not in our 20s find amusing even if the 20 yos don’t. The Hawthorn club has issued an apology and have said that there’s no place for racism in the club. Fine, but give us an example first, Hawthorn. I think Kennett has a right to sue over this one.

And in the meantime I’m going to assume that there’s a billionaire poking around in the background hoping to get Hawthorn on the cheap. AFL after all has large crowds and committed fans. What do you reckon Hawks 4 Change? I do notice that your website was registered in 2017 and then left alone for at least a year. Hmm sounds like some sort of astro-turfing to me. Which leads into the next bit of this post my fellow proud Terfs.

And look what’s happening with the Victorian Greens? In their search for a way to refer to their women members as women without upsetting ‘all women’ (i.e. women and men claiming to be women) they’ve found themselves in a bit of turmoil.

Hear, hear Rohan Leppert, you have my 100% support.

Meanwhile I’ve always thought that you were a moron Adam Bandt (he used to be my local MP) and nothing in this article is disproving my thesis.

And Samantha an anagram of your last name is ManRat. Just letting you know.

Cheers.