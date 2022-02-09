Polis is of course the (Ancient) Greek word for city. Well Wellington is seriously deluding itself right now if it thinks that it is a Polis. For its demos* are not being represented by the Politicians who seem to think that their role is Police (sounds like Polis so one can see why these dumbnuts could get confused).

Here’s Trevor Mallard (who you can think of as Trev or Duck) the speaker of the house (the worst one we’ve ever had) watching the show from a balcony at the old Parliament Building (before they built the fucking Beehive). Unmasked. If anybody recognizes the other two please add that info to the comments.

And here’s Rangi Te Taipo who is basically also cheering the police on. That’s kind of ironic because Rangi was arrested by Jacinda’s dad and his police mates back in 2007 for practicing to take the State down. But Rangi’s always been a jerk, back then he imagined shooting innocent people from miles away, today he celebrates innocent people being arrested while pretendin…