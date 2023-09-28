At the End of Bede’s ‘The English People’ there is a list of events. Amongst those events are several eclipses. These days it is perfectly possible to go to the web and trace down where and when these eclipses were. In 538 according to Bede there is supposed to have been an eclipse from 6-8 in the morning of 16th February. I’ve assumed that this is the Julian calendar and if I go to February 538 I do find an eclipse on the 15th February which is close enough but the epicenter of this eclipse was near Cyprus not Britain. The one mentioned by Bede for June 20th 540, well there is none, other than one for July 20th 540 (have these months been switched?) where the epicenter is over the Caspian Sea. I haven’t the time to have a closer look at these eclipses (and sightings of comets) but they would not seem to ones that would have been observed in Britain.

