The occurrence of the Spanish Flu during and after the First World War has somewhat familiar feel for those of us in 2021 but nevertheless has even more exaggerated claims of the ability of that virus (bacillus is its name here but that is inaccurate) to spread “thousands of miles”. Further it can only attack “human beings or animals with human characteristics” having just mentioned monkeys (we’re not monkeys, we’re apes) and then goes on to mention horses (we definitely are not horses). The attempted vaccine is a complete failure.

Story in Oamaru Mail, 24 April 1920 (but as you can see dated Feb 5th)

The Spanish “Flu” - people are just falling over (a la Wuhan 2020) in this story from England post WW1. First mention Hawera & Normanby Star 18th September 1918.

Sydney is a city of masks. Christchurch Star, 17 February 1919.

Some sense from Dr Watt, albeit the story immediately below shows that not many, like now, were listening, it’s just the flu but wartime conditions are making it worse. Deaths are mainly of older patients who were already sick. Sound familiar?

Auckland Star, 26 September 1918.

These are all from Papers Past NZ. You can search it like I did, there’s not that many stories on it in 1918/1919. Most are of the view that it’s just influenza in influenza season except one (which is just pure sensationalism, see below). There’s even fewer mentions in 1920. There’s none from then until one mention in 1930, and then the next time it gets mentioned is in 1949, once. I get the feeling that all our understandings of this health event now are based on that one exceptionally bad sensationalist story from 1919 where just as now, Asia gets the blame.

There’s a great quote I saw recently, in German, because they too are being gaslit with attempts to force vaccinations.

“my freedom doesn’t end where your fear starts”.

Back to the present. Authorities should know by now that the vaccinations are not working, they should know that the vaccinations are in fact harmful (really the trials over the last two decades of RNA ‘medicines’ have shown that this is always the case) and they should therefore know by now that forcing these poisons on the world is obscene. And stupidity is not a legal defense, Susie.