Edit 11:31 AEST, hold off on purchases it is still trending down. 75.50 right now. This is not financial advice and I am an amateur trader.

Original post below the line.

It’s about to go parabolic by the looks of it. Australian market opens in 45 minutes (10am AEST). There will be media friendly lines of people outside Perth Mint around about now but they don’t open until 9am Perth time (11am AEST). Yes they are opening today unlike the bullion dealers on the East Coast of Australia.

I’m still waiting for an order from 15 December (3-4 days they said…..)

Let’s see how this goes.

All products are coming up as “Price Unavailable”.

“Price Unavailable” & “Bullion Buying Closed”