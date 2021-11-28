The threes threesome
Free me
This is somewhat amusing. 3s almost everywhere you look.
BTW 333 views is the most of any of my posts. And no likes or comments. But I figure this post probably stopped at least one injection on ‘Super Saturday’ as I had http://vaxxathon.co.nz and http://supersaturday.co.nz pointing to it (and they still do).
* the advertising agency given the contract for the promotion of the vile “Super Saturday” rang me up at 18:40 on the night before to try and get me to pass over the domain name. They should have just clicked the link.
LOL it continues.
Here an interesting article about number 3
https://humansarefree.com/2021/11/occult-significance-behind-number-3.htm
Always knew you were in the inner circle.