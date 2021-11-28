This is somewhat amusing. 3s almost everywhere you look.

BTW 333 views is the most of any of my posts. And no likes or comments. But I figure this post probably stopped at least one injection on ‘Super Saturday’ as I had http://vaxxathon.co.nz and http://supersaturday.co.nz pointing to it (and they still do).

* the advertising agency given the contract for the promotion of the vile “Super Saturday” rang me up at 18:40 on the night before to try and get me to pass over the domain name. They should have just clicked the link.

LOL it continues.