Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Apr 15, 2022Edited

lmbo. Yep. This is what is amazing to me and I've mentioned it before: No one is *forcing* us to watch, listen to or read *anything* we don't want to. There's thousands of podcasts, hundreds of TV channels and millions of websites featuring everything and anything a person *wants*. If we don't like something someone says... um... turn the channel or turn it off or, in this case, click "unsubscribe". Instead though, people like Steve in your post would rather have government unsubscribe your speech completely. It's looney tunes.

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Apr 17, 2022

I won.

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