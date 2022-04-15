For those who are a little intellectually challenged by Substack features here’s a graphic to show you where to find the ‘unsubscribe’ button. You just click on your profile while on my page and click on “Manage subscription”.

If I was to click on that button I’d unsubscribe myself from my own Substack. So you need to click on it. I’m not sure if I can unsubscribe you from my Substack or not but I figure that it’s not my problem either. It’s your problem.

There is another way of doing it too, an easier way. Check your emails.

I’ve been getting these from Steve for about 9 days now. If anyone is near Steve right now, might pay to keep your 2 metres if you can. I figure that he still thinks he’s on Twitter.

Steve unsubscribe yourself or this goes to the Police.