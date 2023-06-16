Plebeian Resistance

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Andreas
Jun 17, 2023

Had to laugh at Josh getting offended by a proof request. Holy water to the vampire.

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Baldmichael
Jun 22, 2023

Sorry to see you had to put up with that stupidity from Josh. Did you know that there was General Slocum at the Battle of Gettysburg, the pivotal battle of the American Civil War which will have occurred 160 years ago in July this year.

I have considered that there is a significance in this and have been preparing a post on the battle with ties to the current situation. Perhaps Josh Slocum is one, even if only in the surname.

I can't remember what links I may have attached in comments before but there are these if you are interested.

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/02/07/timeline-anticipated-events-in-world-war-3/

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2023/01/06/2022-a-review/

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