A twitter style stoush in notes with very Twitter style tactics (personal abuse then blocking so as you don’t get a right of reply) at Substack Notes. Josh reckons that he’s a ‘former leftist’. Well those are very leftist tactics.

I had to add this part back into the above image as the firefox ‘take screenshot’ had left it out. It’s not aggressive keep in mind, if you think it is you’re reading it wrong. Josh also went on to say if we’d met in real life then he would have punched me in the face. As Nazis do.

It’s an indication that Twitter is migrating here I’m afraid. It’s also an indication that the virus camp, opposed to vaccinations, have never been kosher. In fact my theory is that they may be more deeply in this shit than those such as Fauci.