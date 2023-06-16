The virus camp, in the form of Josh Slocum, present their case for the aggression of those not in the virus camp.
That would be, in particular, me.
A twitter style stoush in notes with very Twitter style tactics (personal abuse then blocking so as you don’t get a right of reply) at Substack Notes. Josh reckons that he’s a ‘former leftist’. Well those are very leftist tactics.
I had to add this part back into the above image as the firefox ‘take screenshot’ had left it out. It’s not aggressive keep in mind, if you think it is you’re reading it wrong. Josh also went on to say if we’d met in real life then he would have punched me in the face. As Nazis do.
It’s an indication that Twitter is migrating here I’m afraid. It’s also an indication that the virus camp1, opposed to vaccinations, have never been kosher. In fact my theory is that they may be more deeply in this shit than those such as Fauci.
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By this I mean those who know the virus scam is a scam but just want control of it for themselves. It does not include those not convinced of the ‘no virus’ position as yet.
Had to laugh at Josh getting offended by a proof request. Holy water to the vampire.
Sorry to see you had to put up with that stupidity from Josh. Did you know that there was General Slocum at the Battle of Gettysburg, the pivotal battle of the American Civil War which will have occurred 160 years ago in July this year.
I have considered that there is a significance in this and have been preparing a post on the battle with ties to the current situation. Perhaps Josh Slocum is one, even if only in the surname.
I can't remember what links I may have attached in comments before but there are these if you are interested.
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/02/07/timeline-anticipated-events-in-world-war-3/
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2023/01/06/2022-a-review/