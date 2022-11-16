The WEF & archive.org
Are now dysfunctional
No more looking up WEF shenanigans on archive.org it would seem.
I suspect that archive.org is currently in the process of making themselves irrelevant by doing this.
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I have heaps of stuff I'd love to share. The Cargill food scarcity reaction game is beyond appalling. Let me know where to put stuff (I'm a software engineer so my files have been scanned by McAfee). I'd love to see what you've got. Did you see the G20 signed away the medical sovereignty of citizens around the world? Genomic surveillance - seriously.
Censors gotta censor.