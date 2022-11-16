Plebeian Resistance

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Anti-Globalist Software Eng's avatar
Anti-Globalist Software Eng
Nov 17, 2022

I have heaps of stuff I'd love to share. The Cargill food scarcity reaction game is beyond appalling. Let me know where to put stuff (I'm a software engineer so my files have been scanned by McAfee). I'd love to see what you've got. Did you see the G20 signed away the medical sovereignty of citizens around the world? Genomic surveillance - seriously.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Nov 16, 2022

Censors gotta censor.

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