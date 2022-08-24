Plebeian Resistance

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Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Aug 24, 2022

Can't wait to see how intelligent/smart the population of Dunedin is.

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Aug 25, 2022

Everyone in the community should be informed and clearly understand the

change if it does, or does not, occur. It is not as straightforward as one would think.

Discussion with women in the community is definitely warranted.

Sorry to hear ….... was disgusted with you. It says a lot more about her than you.

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