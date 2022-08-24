The woman candidates for Mayor in Dunedin, their positions on womens' rights re Moana Pool
Carmen, Sophie and Mandy
Sophie - Transwomen are women
Mandy - Transwomen are women
Carmen - Transwomen are women
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If any of them change their position I’ll advise.
My position?
At the Mayoral Forum yesterday I suggested putting the decision on whether transwomen* should be allowed to use women’s facilities out to the women of Dunedin possibly via a referendum (for women only). For this I was told by one of Sophie Barker’s offsiders that she was disgusted with me. So if you are a woman I would strongly suggest not voting for Sophie Barker.
If you want to vote for a woman as Mayor it’s a little problematic. Your best bet of the above three is Carmen. But if you vote for me instead, although I’m male, I will do my best to represent your interests as a women living in Dunedin.
* I think this term is problematic in itself.
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Can't wait to see how intelligent/smart the population of Dunedin is.
Everyone in the community should be informed and clearly understand the
change if it does, or does not, occur. It is not as straightforward as one would think.
Discussion with women in the community is definitely warranted.
Sorry to hear ….... was disgusted with you. It says a lot more about her than you.