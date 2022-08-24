Sophie - Transwomen are women

Mandy - Transwomen are women

Carmen - Transwomen are women

If any of them change their position I’ll advise.

My position?

At the Mayoral Forum yesterday I suggested putting the decision on whether transwomen* should be allowed to use women’s facilities out to the women of Dunedin possibly via a referendum (for women only). For this I was told by one of Sophie Barker’s offsiders that she was disgusted with me. So if you are a woman I would strongly suggest not voting for Sophie Barker.

If you want to vote for a woman as Mayor it’s a little problematic. Your best bet of the above three is Carmen. But if you vote for me instead, although I’m male, I will do my best to represent your interests as a women living in Dunedin.

* I think this term is problematic in itself.