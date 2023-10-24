Plebeian Resistance

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
Oct 24, 2023Edited

I have been saying for years. The Venezuelan lifestyle is coming to your front door.

I will take the time to explain.

They took one of the wealthiest nations down to rooting though garbage in a very short time

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Oct 24, 2023

Here for your new paper some USA stats. https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/heres-what-you-need-earn-own-home-50-american-cities

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