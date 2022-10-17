The Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is supposed to work thus;

But if that’s the case then how come if Andrew Whiley was elected on the first iteration did his votes go up by 718 on the 2nd iteration.

Me thinks mischief. Did those 718 votes get taken from elsewhere for some reason?

I’m currently in text discussion on the topic with Anthony Morton who is both the electoral officer for Dunedin and somewhat surprisingly also represents the company that counts our votes.

There are other errors as well, as you can see by the colours above. Orange are strongly suspicious (and 5/6 are left leaning). Red are errors. But I’ve only reported the one, Andrew Whiley who is on the right of politics, to Anthony so far.

I doubt that Andrew is involved but if his preferences have not been distributed properly then it has either helped or hindered someone, most likely a Team Dunedin candidate but I’m not ruling out that it may be myself.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti