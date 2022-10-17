Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Oct 18, 2022

You were robbed fair but not square and in fine are accurate in ironic fact that some tricky totals totally prove the higher concept no race is insignificant. I imagine four more years of determined legal and strictly speaking quite intense struggle enough sense will be dinned in to the voter voyeur for a bit of satisfaction. New Zealand could be Ecotopia. You still have resources.

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