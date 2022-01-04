Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 4, 2022

Judges didn't get to be judges by rocking the boat.

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 4, 2022

I protested in Molesworth Street, outside the High Court, against the mandates.

We were shooed off the tiled area. Some baby-faced Police were called by, they said, a member of the public, because we were blocking the footpath. The police also directed us to not block road traffic.

Funny all the public servants walking past in their virtuous masks. Some were interested and conversed.

A lot of Maori are very angry about all this crazy.

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