You can either take this thing, whatever it is, to the courts as Aaron Siri is doing in the United States and Heterodoxies Society Incorporated is doing in New Zealand. Or you can go to war. If you don’t proceed with the first then the second is your only option for the rights of your children and grandchildren to decide what goes into their bodies. Talk is talk. We need actions.

It is interesting that costs were not awarded in a Heterodoxies case here in NZ, where all the Covid cases so far have been stymied by the Courts, but the legal profession in New Zealand will still need to grow a pair of gonads. One of the NZ Judges is going to have to stand up to this nonsense, it’s not good enough to just signal your sympathy quietly while remaining compliant to the agenda of genocidal anti democratic forces in effect. Because the slavery inherant in the system in the process of being imposed is human wide. It will include Judges. In fact the work is already happening on making human Judges a thing of the past.

These guys at Otago are not small nation long way from anywhere outliers either. They are at the centre of this worldwide attempt at tyranny.