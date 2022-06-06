Their contact details (including email addresses) are below.

NZDSOS article, the victims of the above.

Eddie, age 13, Wellington. Died in his sleep, several nights after jabbed at event with some of his school buddies. presumably he is the teen mentioned here by MOH

Joanna. 15 year old, Auckland. A friend’s mum reported the death. Joanna collapsed in her bathroom, her heart had stopped. She died on the way to the hospital, or whilst there.

Timothy, 33, Paraparaumu. Died of heart attack at home 2 days after jab.

Janice, 35, Taupare, healthy, found dead in bathroom approx 12 days after shot..

Aneela, in 30s, died suddenly during childbirth in Auckland, a week prior had her jab. She was found to have blood clots. Her baby was delivered by caesarean and died at 4 days.

Rory Nairn, 26, of Dunedin. Died of myocarditis on 17/11. The MOH have acknowledged this as one of 3 vaccine-related deaths up to this point. They implied he delayed seeking medical help.

Piotr, 53, Auckland. Found dead by his mother sometime shortly after first dose. Unexplained

Tongan couple, South Auckland, BOTH died mid-March 2021, within 12 hours of each other. 5 children left who have been awarded compensation during teenage years. Names withheld. Lawyers confirm the case.

Louis age 29, keen soccer player. Sudden chest pain then collapsed and died after practice . Healthy and energetic. Leaves a young family. Joins many dead athletes round the world.

Harry, 76, died of heart attack on the day of 1st vaccine. Leaves wife and 4 children.

Moana age 39. Died 4 days post jab in Whangarei in Sept 2021. Cause of death blood clot/brain aneurysm.

Full article, with more victim details, is here;

NZDSOS article.

Contact details for the local (they’re not always so local) Pfizer executives

Peter Kane - Commercial Manager - Pfizer NZ Ltd

Andrew Thirwell, Head of Corporate Affairs for Australia and New Zealand, twitter, contact details

Pfizer NZ contact details are here courtesy of the American Chamber of Commerce;

Pfizer executives contact details

Emails have been added. You can clearly see that the format is firstname.surname@pfizer.com

Email: peter.kane@pfizer.com

Email: Aliza.Glanville@pfizer.com

Email: anne.harris@pfizer.com

Josh @ Twitter.

Email: joshua.bihary@pfizer.com

Email: Katherine.lester@pfizer.com

Email: ross_h@actrix.co.nz

Mobile:+64 21968136

Sue is on secondment to Pfizer. I suspect from the ICI Epidemiology Unit at Imperial College in London. But I have yet to confirm this.

Pfizer email is likely to be sue.mortenson@pfizer.com but I have not confirmed this.

Pfizer NZ contact details

Let them know what you think.