Plebeian Resistance

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pandelis's avatar
pandelis
Jun 6, 2022Edited

wonder if he got the shot. in US congress staff got exemptions. i suppose scientists and doctors were reaching out to them with information about spike protein and these vaxx ... what do they do with that info? get an exemption for themselves ... the cavalry is not coming.

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 6, 2022

They are too scared to display their email addresses. The above ones will do.

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