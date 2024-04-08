In research prompted by a comment on yesterdays’ post of mine about “What are they doing now” I have come across advice from Brett Andrew Sutton who is the former and rather infamous Chief Health Officer of Victoria under Dan Andrews during the Covid nonsense.

This is too funny not to share with you now. Brett strongly comes out against masks in the Operating Theatre in an article that he is co-credited on (with M.W. Skinner).

Brett Sutton (2001) “However there is evidence indicating a significant reduction in post-operative wound infection rates when theatre staff are unmasked”

Brett’s role as Victorian CHO during the “Covid” “Pandemic” would therefore also seem to be theatre and Brett, you don’t need masks in Theatre remember?

Brett Sutton with mask

Sutton’s response? The devil made me do it…

LOL

Full article;

Sutton (2001) 1.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In not so funny news to hand Brett’s first follow on Research Gate (circa 2000 or so) is someone at the CDC.

The Australian version of “What are they doing now, the fuckers” will be tomorrow or Wednesday. Released at an optimum time for Australian eyes which I guess would be around 6pm AEST.