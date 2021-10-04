It’s my view that COVID-19 is real, did come out of the ‘game of function’ labs in Wuhan, China via Fauci the director of the CDC in the United States. It is man-made. But it’s not very deadly at all, maybe even less so than the Flu.

It is of course a corona virus which like other corona viruses such as influenza & the cold supposedly can make you sick. But not if you’re well, if your immunity is high. You would know this if you studied terrain theory which suggests that viruses are correlation not causation. Louis Pasteur did study it but we only know that because of his notebooks which he told his relatives never to release. He got very rich on a lie and Kari Mullis didn’t.

The PCR tests that ‘authorities’ rely on is wound at 40 or 45 cycles so it will always find COVID because they’re wound too high and any bit of likely looking mRNA will present as COVID. It’s a joke for example when they say they’ve found it in sewerage, because of course they have as I’m sure they could find mRNA…