Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Oct 11, 2022Edited

I don't know how out of kilter the results for me are, I suspect that they are though.

Regarding other's results. Hawkins cheated at the ballot box, encouraging anyone & everyone to vote as often as they could pointing out that they did not need ID nor to have lived here longer than a month (basically meaning any visitor to Dunedin could vote and vote often).

But there are also some strong peculiarities in Barker's vote counts. And I am very suspicious of Laufiso's polling probably for every election that she has stood in. She's unlikeable and a horror on the candidate trail. Yet she scores over 3k votes every time.

Also when running for Mayor if you get tipped out before someone, you clearly don't get their preferences. So putting someone at #2 is a waste of time if you think that they will get fewer votes than your #1. Basically the best way to deal with this STV (Single transferable vote) system is to turn it into a FPP (First past the post) system by only voting for your #1

I've yet to analyse the council votes in detail which are some sort of peculiarity again.

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