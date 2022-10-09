More soon, I’ve been doing some research on the vote counting company electionz.com and I will attempt to find out where the ‘counting’ is done.

Who is @USAmbSG? (he hasn’t responded yet)

Huh?

………

The ambassador is keen on selling or partnering on election.com btw, also it’s the same Wix template as electionz.com

Huh but I hear you say, it’s electionz.com not election.com? Oh yeah you’re right. Here’s electionz.com (in their acs-ltd.co.nz guise) and ‘their’ email.

Check those phone numbers(acs-ltd.co.nz is also an electionz.com company)

That 3/3 Pukaki Road, Yaldhurst is a hoot as well. 200 metres from the airport and a cheap car hire place. Don’t think any election counting will be done there.

Anyway more about Jonathon, he’s an IT entrepreneur originally (election.com is very poor IT btw).

My previous post on this topic.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/is-electionz-a-front-company-for

“Local” “Elections” aye.

Update 10th October: the ambassador has checked to see who I am - 1 profile visit.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti