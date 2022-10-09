There is nothing kosher about electionz whatsoever
Is the election count done in the States?
More soon, I’ve been doing some research on the vote counting company electionz.com and I will attempt to find out where the ‘counting’ is done.
Who is @USAmbSG? (he hasn’t responded yet)
Huh?
………
The ambassador is keen on selling or partnering on election.com btw, also it’s the same Wix template as electionz.com
Huh but I hear you say, it’s electionz.com not election.com? Oh yeah you’re right. Here’s electionz.com (in their acs-ltd.co.nz guise) and ‘their’ email.
Check those phone numbers(acs-ltd.co.nz is also an electionz.com company)
That 3/3 Pukaki Road, Yaldhurst is a hoot as well. 200 metres from the airport and a cheap car hire place. Don’t think any election counting will be done there.
Anyway more about Jonathon, he’s an IT entrepreneur originally (election.com is very poor IT btw).
My previous post on this topic.
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/is-electionz-a-front-company-for
“Local” “Elections” aye.
Update 10th October: the ambassador has checked to see who I am - 1 profile visit.
#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti
I don't know how out of kilter the results for me are, I suspect that they are though.
Regarding other's results. Hawkins cheated at the ballot box, encouraging anyone & everyone to vote as often as they could pointing out that they did not need ID nor to have lived here longer than a month (basically meaning any visitor to Dunedin could vote and vote often).
But there are also some strong peculiarities in Barker's vote counts. And I am very suspicious of Laufiso's polling probably for every election that she has stood in. She's unlikeable and a horror on the candidate trail. Yet she scores over 3k votes every time.
Also when running for Mayor if you get tipped out before someone, you clearly don't get their preferences. So putting someone at #2 is a waste of time if you think that they will get fewer votes than your #1. Basically the best way to deal with this STV (Single transferable vote) system is to turn it into a FPP (First past the post) system by only voting for your #1
I've yet to analyse the council votes in detail which are some sort of peculiarity again.