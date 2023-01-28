Plebeian Resistance

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Jan 29, 2023

Art like this is powerful though, thanks for sharing! Those guards look small anyway.

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jan 29, 2023

I can't imagine a Mafia being bossed by underlings they shake down so.why expect speech to turn the tide? Substack is a marketplace in a way LinkedIn and Twitter cannot be.

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