There's a lot of gatekeepers on Substack
Some are establishment, some are crazy, but the intent is the same
And Bob Moran seems to have nailed it.
Yes you can tell the truth now but you can’t fix the why part of that equation. Only the how. The criminals are still free.
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Art like this is powerful though, thanks for sharing! Those guards look small anyway.
I can't imagine a Mafia being bossed by underlings they shake down so.why expect speech to turn the tide? Substack is a marketplace in a way LinkedIn and Twitter cannot be.