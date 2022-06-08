Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jun 8, 2022

Oh and you won't find too many of my posts over there. Sage has deleted them all and then complained, Crawford like, that she can't ban me. That's just bullshit.

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John
Jun 8, 2022

If someone brought my family into it,I I would open up my little black bag of dirty tricks.

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