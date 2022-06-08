Just give me a few weeks. If my substack does go offline just go to the plebeianresistance.com address, a replacement will be there.

A special hello to all you crazy Americans, so caught up in your bitcoin and Rockefeller fraud that you can’t tolerate any Terrain Theory dissent. Or respect the freedom of those who do not want to be part of a Central Bank Digital Coin dystopia, whether or not you think bitcoin is not a military weapon.

That would be you Crawford, Hana & Hughes.

And quit the stalking of my family too, Sage Hana.

Cheers.