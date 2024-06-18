These two things are not related, are they?
Of course they fucking are.
First of all kudos to Kansas for this.
Pfizer are eugenicists, the lot of them.
Then today in New Zealand one of the better rugby players here, who was off to Japan in a few weeks to play for a lot of yen, keels over from a medical incident.
I wonder if he was required to vaccinate for Japan?
Fuck you Pfizer et al. When do we start drawing and quartering your pathetic selves?
Grateful for the protection. It could've been worse.
I'm sure it's just a "coincidence" that this young man at the prime of his life and physical health just dropped dead. (sarc) But, you know, as they say, "if it saves just one life............"