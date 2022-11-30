I am busy with business right now and don’t have the time for the research that articles on here require. So there might be an occasional post but they will be infrequent.

In the meantime you might be interested in this New Zealand story about parents who asked for unvaxxed blood for their sick baby who needs heart surgery. It happened here in Dunedin at the local hospital and I’ve been told that the family was kicked out of that hospital due to their request.

The Health Minister, Andrew Little, is basically acting like the Mafiosi that he is and telling the parents to think carefully (i.e. he’s planning on removing their baby from them).

There is some conjecture that they plan on removing the baby to operate on it (sorry I don’t know the sex of it) and then to give it back to its parents. As Little is a lawyer I’m sure that he knows that precedent is going to be set here and if the parents win (unlikely with the Judges that we have in this country) then that’s going to be bad for their vaccination “civilization”.

Fuck them all.