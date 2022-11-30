Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Nov 30, 2022

Wishing you all a good and peaceful holiday break.

its a clear cut example of insanity, the fascist Crown NZ govt is obscene.

Not a health system when its just crazy people running a sick and dangerous govt beaurocracy.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 1, 2022

The last line of your post sums it up perfectly.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture