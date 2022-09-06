This essay: Our Farce
A great post on Stegiel's blog
United States goes Latin American, a study of socialists and their ties to the corporate entities who sponsor them.
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Nothing new there other than for the majority of people who are not used to taking care of themselves. Classic bait and switch, through various enticements switch the peasants out of a healthy lifestyle into something else dependent on their system and then pull the enticements for maximum profits. Its actually now called fascism as per Mussolini. Been going on for centuries.
The farce of not seeing the central banksters have a globalist economic and political monopoly (that specialize in mind programs). Nationalism is a govt meme( concept) not a fact. They do have controlled op media running lots of anti American memes nowdays . As though an appointed puppet (Biden et al) makes any of these decisions.
Fascism in its many shades.
Marxist bal bla communism, covidism locking people in their homes and destroying their livelihoods.
All this political chaos is a result of people falling for the narrative, a dialog of fear.