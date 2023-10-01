Of course you’ve all heard of Jacinda Ardern of “be kind” Pfizer paid for dystopias and “that is what it is, yep, yep” in a class consciousness that is not kind to the classes not part of the dystopia (that’s basically all of you, yes even you Jacinda the Stupid).

Jacinda smiling at your misfortune, yep, yep

She is still being paid to be an Minister of Parliament (MP) for her electorate in Auckland by the way, even if she puts down ‘none’ to questions of her employment. She had a reputation for being lazy as a Prime Minister but as an MP since she resigned at the beginning of the year it seems that she’s been paid $163,961 pa for doing absolutely nothing.