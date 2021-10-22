(a.t.b.k.a oblivion is too good for you/what sort of sick mind comes up with a world like yours/we will hold your feet to the fire)

We will dance still.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is the malcontents' last song Fuck Ardern F*** Biden F*** Trudeau F*** Johnson And f*** you especially, Schwab, you c**t F*** Morrison F*** Andrews F*** Hipkins F*** Sturgeon And f*** you especially, Gates, you c**t You filched the cash You blew the savings You raised a slab of discontents you enabled the trash subjected us to their ravings you're an ugly pack of f***ing malcontents f*** feinstein f*** ocasio f*** cortez f*** ilhar And f*** you especially, soros, you Nazi f*** laguarde f*** wolfowitz f*** thunberg f*** gladys And f*** you especially, rothschild, you c**t You raised a war You screwed the citizens You raised a slab of mercenaries you moloched the poor demanded skin for your poisons you're an ugly pack of f***ing malcontents And we're going to f*** you over.

You’re welcome to record this Dave.