This is the malcontents' last song
A war song
(a.t.b.k.a oblivion is too good for you/what sort of sick mind comes up with a world like yours/we will hold your feet to the fire)
This is the malcontents' last song
Fuck Ardern
F*** Biden
F*** Trudeau
F*** Johnson
And f*** you especially, Schwab, you c**t
F*** Morrison
F*** Andrews
F*** Hipkins
F*** Sturgeon
And f*** you especially, Gates, you c**t
You filched the cash
You blew the savings
You raised a slab of discontents
you enabled the trash
subjected us to their ravings
you're an ugly pack of f***ing malcontents
f*** feinstein
f*** ocasio
f*** cortez
f*** ilhar
And f*** you especially, soros, you Nazi
f*** laguarde
f*** wolfowitz
f*** thunberg
f*** gladys
And f*** you especially, rothschild, you c**t
You raised a war
You screwed the citizens
You raised a slab of mercenaries
you moloched the poor
demanded skin for your poisons
you're an ugly pack of f***ing malcontents
And we're going to f*** you over.
You’re welcome to record this Dave.