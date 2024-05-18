The title is from the acknowledgements in Michael Yeadon’s thesis for his 1988 PhD (Degree of Doctor of Philosophy) at the University of Surrey in Guildford, England.

It is entitled “Receptor Mechanisms Involved in Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression in the Rat” Link for it is here.

Michael also worked at Porton Down in his last year of his Bachelors Degree.

Yeadon’s original LinkedIn (no longer available) Porton Down reference

Are you still working for the MOD Michael?

And Respiratory Depression aye? What’s that similar to I wonder.