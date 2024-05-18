"This work has been carried out with the support of the Procurement Executive, Ministry of Defence"
Mr Yeadon again.
The title is from the acknowledgements in Michael Yeadon’s thesis for his 1988 PhD (Degree of Doctor of Philosophy) at the University of Surrey in Guildford, England.
It is entitled “Receptor Mechanisms Involved in Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression in the Rat” Link for it is here.
Michael also worked at Porton Down in his last year of his Bachelors Degree.
Are you still working for the MOD Michael?
And Respiratory Depression aye? What’s that similar to I wonder.
When you uncover mechanisms of action, it's what gets you noticed by folks like Pfizer who, within about a decade provided the intravenous version of Narcan. It counteracts respiratory depression from patients having been overdrugged during surgical procedures. It's not common from my understanding but it does happen.
More concerned with folks like Dr. Lawrence D Kerr who was finding out what impacts NF-kB when e-coli gets into the body interperoneally...just like what the LNP allows once it distributes it's payload of not just the spike protein instructions but also of residual endotoxins from the genetic therapy shot manufacturing.
As for Pfizer, that drug out, since 1999 I believe it was, hasn't had any series of reviews by the FDA. Does have side effects in some patients..You can read that on line.
This bit of evidence - that he began his career supported by defense contractors under grant etc is typical behaviour within the pharma/ institutional culture, sadly. And as such is arguably more consistent with his claim as a reformed insider fighting against the evil corruption.
Yeadon presents himself as a former insider who has had a change of heart. It is more damning to me what you uncovered previously- that he was funded "on his way out of the industry" by millions in big Pharma/ (DOD- CIA/ intel?) money that he does not acknowledge in some sham startup.
But to have been paid millions in some shady under the radar transaction with Pfizer is similar to Latypova with her heart sensor startup (surgical and nanoparticle self assembling, which explains Latypova's shrill attacks on anyone trying to call attention to lipid nanoparticles, graphene, etc) run with her husband- heinous duplicity if there ever was. And btw her daughter being a uTube influencer as a teenager with millions of subscribers-( "influencers" are ALL run operations for all manner of agendas- ANY account over a million subs is an artificial construct. A teenager "influencer" who suddenly becomes a sensation with millions of views is a construct). Further evidence that Latypova is a working tool for the Psyop division of the DOD.
As for Yeadon, he needs to answer for this multimillion dollar sham startup that he colluded with Pfizer on setting up-it sounds sketchy as all get out. Even more damning that he never disclosed it- he needs to explain himself now that you have uncovered it.