Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 2, 2022

Do you have an opinion on the current risk of peat bog fires in Northland Rich? The fires were burning trees, were extinguished, people evacuated. Fires returned and worry now is the dry peat bogs will burn on. People evacuated again.

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