It seems to me the antifa style warriors in the climate change jurisdiction have moved from gaslighting environmentalists on identity politics to gaslighting something else. And with Robert Malone trending on Twitter in Australia with more eyes on his recent interviews than anything local it may pay as we head into the fire season down here in the Southern Hemisphere for Australian, New Zealand and South Africans to be wary of fire-starters. Especially as the Covid narrative is failing everywhere.

Lots of suburb jumping spot fires here

Tesla aye? Strange it was just before that snowstorm came through.

Yeah I’d say so too. Watch for some celebrities to stump up bail? Newsreaders to claim that the arsonists are just concerned about climate change?

Throw the book at them.

It’s time to start claiming environmental concerns back from the woke climate change jerks. And yes there are plenty of those concerns about at the moment.