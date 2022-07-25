Plebeian Resistance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Plebeian Resistance

Three Waters has in fact been contaminated

From V for Vendetta (2006)
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jul 25, 2022
∙ Paid

Those of you from New Zealand might like this very short clip.

A bit of humour maybe. If it’s possible to laugh at it.

User's avatar

The full video is for paid subscribers

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture