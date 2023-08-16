Tired of Robert? Who here trusts she/hers?
Enter Jill Glasspool Malone
Courtesy of Vimeo
And on a completely different topic the English were a better team, Sam Kerr the best player. It wasn’t enough but at least it’s been proved that womens’ sport (that’s adult human females Jill) is just as popular as mens (the game is not technically over yet though)
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I wonder what these two talk about over dinner? Have they ever double dated with the doctor Fauci couple?
I believe all that you write about the Malone's because Mr. Malone has admitted all these himself. I cannot speak to his/hers/or your mindset but mine says we all make stupid choices, foolish choices. The mantle of a person is gauged my the truths they tell and since I learned of his previous choices through his own words and the fact that he changed and admitted to the public his change of position speaks of positivity in the midst of uncertainty. For us to ridicule, hate-speech, beat-up on past decisions is a little self-righteous and counter productive. In our political and medical tyranny that we face today the greatest mistake we make is to smear, is to incite separation. Checking our motives, being honest about our own failings, goes along way in making the world a better place. If I want to hear hate I will start reading Washington Post, New York times and other Marxist Ideology. I did not subscribe to your sub stack to hear the destruction of a persons character because you do not like them. I too thought some of these medical/scientific inventions were beneficial until COVID hit. Now the truth is unfolding and yes the Malone's had been apart of that culture. Minds and beliefs can change, values rarely do. So, I unsubscribe from my free subscription. Good luck God Bless