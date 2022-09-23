I’ve had my stoushes on Twitter with Toby. And he was on the shareholdings of Spinoff previously and I highlighted this inconvenient fact on Twitter a few times. Spinoff claims to be local but it is just a Bauer (German press) side project as anybody can see if they email spinoff, or could anyway, I havn’t checked lately. Bauer is not exactly a small company but there was still this byline on Toby’s article “Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.” So yes we’re paying Bauer for Toby to write this article. I certainly didn’t get my value because being opposed to the covid vaccines (and every other one now) and a supporter of women’s rights to their own toilets and changing facilities Toby wasn’t going to be giving me a break. I didn’t mention transgender once by the way, I never do. I might refer to Identity Politics or women’s rights. never to transgender, not unless I’m pointing out that the biggest transphobes are those ones making hay from their distress. Say like Toby.

This was the sign on the first toilet of this council owned property (15 Princes St) by the way, the one that most would naturally gravitate to. I guess it must be a repurposed women’s toilet right? (nobody notices the little urinal on the sign or thinks that the notice would be any different than the one on the former women’s toilet)

Nope.

Gaslighting bastards.

But yes I was a little surprised to see him at the event, he was more or less sitting directly behind Anne Marie Parsons who was there to troll Lee and me too if only she could see me behind Lee’s sign. So I was wondering what he was going to write.

Here it is (or you can click the urinal above), a pretty poor return for the NZ Government I would have thought, with Lee Vandervis unjabbed like myself, Pamela and (very likely) Aaron getting the most of the write-up. The jabbed candidates, fools all, hardly even get a mention and some of it is sarcastic in tone to my ears. But Lee definitetly got most of the attention.

High drama and low farce as 11 audition to be Dunedin’s mayor

https://thespinoff.co.nz/local-elections-2022/23-09-2022/high-drama-and-low-farce-as-11-audition-to-be-dunedins-mayor

#dcc #dunedin #localelections #spinoff #manhire #bauer