Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Sep 23, 2022

As a former campaign manager losing against a substantial amount of money by only 70,000 votes our campaign was only $500. The single issue we hugged tightly in the Community College Board of Trustees race was the missing student who could not afford all the costs. In your race I think a pivot on Vaccine Healing is in order. The evidence of major injuries is solid. Excess deaths as well. As Mayor promise the injured and the dead symbolize the end of politics as usual. You are reaching out and asking for help in helping the injured heal

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