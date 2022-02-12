Tony Fauci is a POS
AIDS, pandemics & genocide
I originally posted this last September 4th 2021. But it looks like it needs a repost.
Tony has been getting a motza every year from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for research on a disease that was at its peak in the 1980s. Why would you give Tony over a million a year for 30 years to study AIDS?
Here’s some analysis of the Pfizer “vaccine” which may give some clues.
Dr Robert O Young “Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines”
So maybe it can be better classified elsewhere, in the bio-warfare category?
Or under the genocide category, maybe?
That’s the short version, it goes on for another 20 years.
Tony Fauci is a piece of shit.
Imagine mid-21st century with Tony Fauci life extended. Age 100 and physiologically 55. One billion dead helped fine tune the data.
Hey Rich, hope all is well.
They absolutely chemtrailed the fuck out of us today. I don't go out with a phone normally but if it's the same again tomorrow I will take a picture and send it to you.
I know you don't believe in them but if you saw today it would probably change your mind....holy smokes it was bad.