I’ve been doing some hard physical work as well as a few all-nighters. For the previous week, I’ve been too tired to post here, today I need a day of rest and somebody is gaslighting me, meant to be here 90 minutes ago, then 60 minutes ago, now 30 minutes ago. And I bet he turns up with no help to cart some very heavy equipment to his vehicle. If he doesn’t turn up the equipment is going out on the street. That will be fun.

It’s not quite in this category but feels like it right now.

Oh and fuck you Robert Malone.

Catch you in a week or so.