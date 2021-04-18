I mean they’ve remembered a little, Queenstown gets a few mentions but in some ways that’s a suburb next to Parnell (i.e. the well off of Auckland’s local playground). And Queenstown airport is owned by Auckland airport so the journalists have possibly been prompted by that airport’s administration. Christchurch (10 arrivals from Australia scheduled today) though is nowhere to be seen on Stuff’s coverage, and just look at this headline.

It is my thesis that the South Island is a colony of the North Island’s. We have poor representation, the MPs often don’t live here but in Wellington, maybe even Auckland on occasion (Ingrid Leary I’m looking at you) and we’re forgotten in stories like this by idiot Auckland based journalists (and just about all the Auckland based journalists are idiots).

Update: They must have sent a missive to Stacy after seeing my blog post on this topic (LOL). Christchurch finally gets a mention (25 minutes after my post…).

Yes I’m joking, sort of…