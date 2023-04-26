Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Apr 28, 2023

I like your long forms, and posting less frequently than some of my subscriptions. Can't keep up with them. Canned sunshine was a hot item in Ft. Lauderdale's beachfront t-shirt shops when I was wandering in for the airconditioning, labeled with an underage girl having her bathing suit bottom snatched off by an alligator. It wasn't a sanitary item.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Fay
Apr 28, 2023

Good to hear from you Richard and I see you are still keeping everyone on their toes by not allowing anyone to get away with what ever they want to say without some substantial evidence.

All the best. I look forward to future updates.

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