Trying to get me banned from Substack part 2: This Matthew has a bee in his bonnet
And a homophobic turn of phrase
I’m not going to give this Matthew the pleasure of a major response to his substack post, which is all about me, but would just point out that what looks like homophobia is never a nice look.
Very immature. Also doxxing. And lies. And not so vague references, accidental or not (I’ll let you decide), to family members (my brother).
To Matthew, I don’t care who has sex with whom.
I’ve banned you Matthew for a lifetime (your email - roundingtheearth@substack.com) and consequently I suggest that you do the same and Substack will be the better for it. My email is richseager@wifoo.co.nz
This is the last that I have to say on this ‘topic’.
I don't know what's going on here, read some of his stuff and honestly he should wake the fuck up. When I was questioning con-vid , I had plenty of people call me nuts.
So f-ing what. I ignored them because trying to reason with them didn't work.
He should do the same.
And f crypto. It's just another fiat pumped up by speculation. My favorite economist, Michael Hudson said a true currency is not meant to go up and down so quickly.
Anyway that dude is very pro virus theory and even when I tried to ask questions about his information, he ignored me. He should have just ignored you like he does the rest of us that don't believe in virus theory nonsense.
I'm a gay male, and I don't see the homophobia there. What I often do see are *claims* of homophobia/transphobia/racism used in a cynical gambit to shut down people who are in disagreement.
If you don't like the attention, stop posting on Mathew's substack. *If* you don't like the attention...