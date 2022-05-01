Plebeian Resistance

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
May 1, 2022Edited

I don't know what's going on here, read some of his stuff and honestly he should wake the fuck up. When I was questioning con-vid , I had plenty of people call me nuts.

So f-ing what. I ignored them because trying to reason with them didn't work.

He should do the same.

And f crypto. It's just another fiat pumped up by speculation. My favorite economist, Michael Hudson said a true currency is not meant to go up and down so quickly.

Anyway that dude is very pro virus theory and even when I tried to ask questions about his information, he ignored me. He should have just ignored you like he does the rest of us that don't believe in virus theory nonsense.

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Gigolo Joe's avatar
Gigolo Joe
May 11, 2022Edited

I'm a gay male, and I don't see the homophobia there. What I often do see are *claims* of homophobia/transphobia/racism used in a cynical gambit to shut down people who are in disagreement.

If you don't like the attention, stop posting on Mathew's substack. *If* you don't like the attention...

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