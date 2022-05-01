I’m not going to give this Matthew the pleasure of a major response to his substack post, which is all about me, but would just point out that what looks like homophobia is never a nice look.

Very immature. Also doxxing. And lies. And not so vague references, accidental or not (I’ll let you decide), to family members (my brother).

To Matthew, I don’t care who has sex with whom.

I’ve banned you Matthew for a lifetime (your email - roundingtheearth@substack.com) and consequently I suggest that you do the same and Substack will be the better for it. My email is richseager@wifoo.co.nz

This is the last that I have to say on this ‘topic’.