Plebeian Resistance

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Aion
Sep 26, 2022

I am afraid that the ways of Rome are meant to filter people like you from the system.

It's not a coincidence, and while I've gone through that ordeal before (and decided it was not worth it to preach truth on fecebook or twatter), I fully respect and admire your strength in trying to do that.

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