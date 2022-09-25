Yes Twitter let me back on when I appealed, it was only a mass reporting spree that put my account down in the first place. Basically the email goes out and 10 people with 150 Twitter accounts get the word that they should report me for anything and everything. But an appeal resulted in the return of my account without any drama.

But I’ve been practicing free speech on their platform. I have also been making it plain that I consider the Pharmaceutical industry to be a problem.

And I have also called out one of the main arseholes in New Zealand’s ‘beltway’ and one who is both one who tends to misogyny easily and one who is connected deeply into the NSA (yes that NSA) and local Facebook management in Sydney.

Most women on Twitter are trying to talk sense to him but because of his position in the ‘beltway’ most are not telling him that his joke wasn’t funny and is misogynist. So he gets to carry on. And there were 501 likes on his original misogynist tweet so the problem doesn’t stop at David. Not many of them are from women.

So the result?

Search bans. Am also having problems on Facebook. And yes I do hate these platforms but in an election campaign one must do what one does in Rome.

Jules Radich has also asked me (nicely) to not post on his facebook. Mandy Mayhem Bullock has all my comments going through a filter first (i.e. none of them get published) and Aaron Hawkins has blocked me on both his Twitter and his Facebook.

Not much respect for democracy, and free speech, it seems.

And Aaron is the subject of my next post.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #shadowban @a_g_hawkins