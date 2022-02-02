In early January 2021 I flew to Auckland from Melbourne. I had been in Melbourne on business since early November. I had expected at the time that it wouldn’t be necessary to do the 2 weeks of ‘isolation’ that was in place when I left in New Zealand, there being no such requirement going into Australia at the time. But..

I kept a diary of the 3 weeks, a few days before, then the solitary confinement and then a few days after. And apologies for the photos, my camera phone was a little crap.