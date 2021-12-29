Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 29, 2021

And, it seems, *all* government is scum, scum, scum!

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Dec 29, 2021

👏🙏✊

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