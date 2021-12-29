This is great to see. It seems to have been in Ormeau, Queensland which is on the road up to Brisbane from the Gold Coast, the largest beach resort in Australia.

They’re blocking the police from entering a cafe I guess to serve notice once again.

Here in NZ the scum have already levied a fine of 20k on a vegetarian restaurant in Christchurch who were not following their pathetic divisive rules.

And they’re quite obviously threatening to lock Auckland down again on the basis of a claim of omicron bought into the country by a British DJ. I call bullshit on that one.

This government is scum. Scum, scum, scum.