Plebeian Resistance

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Duchess
Mar 3, 2022

Stellar work, just stellar, and the world owes you a debt.

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Stegiel
Mar 2, 2022

Oligarchs following Oligarchs on the banks of the Danube. Voltaire quipped "all you have to tell us is that one barbarian succeeded another barbarian on the banks of the Oxus or Jaxartes, what benefit have you conferred on the public?"

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