20220318 Update: Both these files are now available free of charge via the original post.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/all-the-young-global-leaders-from?s=w

If you can please pay for this work.

I’d really appreciate a subscription for this work if you’re going to use it.

Or if there’s a few of you you can also take a group subscription at a 25% discount per seat.

Get 25% off a group subscription

Or you can gift a subscription to someone.

Give a gift subscription

Thanks to those who do choose a paid subscription, I only need about 980 more (i.e. 98% more) to make this work viable full time.

Anyway these are the unlocked lists in both .pdf and .xlsx format. Completely free of restrictions

Please credit me (Rich Seager) and this blog if you use these files for your own work. And although I maintain all rights to this work you don’t have to ask me to use it.

Klaus approves.

20220303 Ygl List 205KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download