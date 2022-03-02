Unlocked files for "All the Young Global Leaders from 1993 until 2021"
The full list in .pdf and .xlsx formats
20220318 Update: Both these files are now available free of charge via the original post.
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/all-the-young-global-leaders-from?s=w
If you can please pay for this work.
I’d really appreciate a subscription for this work if you’re going to use it.
Or if there’s a few of you you can also take a group subscription at a 25% discount per seat.
Or you can gift a subscription to someone.
Thanks to those who do choose a paid subscription, I only need about 980 more (i.e. 98% more) to make this work viable full time.
Anyway these are the unlocked lists in both .pdf and .xlsx format. Completely free of restrictions
Please credit me (Rich Seager) and this blog if you use these files for your own work. And although I maintain all rights to this work you don’t have to ask me to use it.
Klaus approves.
Stellar work, just stellar, and the world owes you a debt.
Oligarchs following Oligarchs on the banks of the Danube. Voltaire quipped "all you have to tell us is that one barbarian succeeded another barbarian on the banks of the Oxus or Jaxartes, what benefit have you conferred on the public?"