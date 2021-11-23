Sally Capp is the Mayor of Melbourne. She seems hopeless. This is pie in the sky dreaming;

We have a small retail shop in the Melbourne CBD. There is nothing refreshed and resilient about Melbourne right now. Retail has been devastated over the last 22 months, rents are currently going for about 40% of what they used to go for but the landlords don’t like committing to long term leases on those rents, they’re holding out for a return to the normal that they remember from 2019. Realistically that’s not going to happen and just as realistically sales had been dropping since about 2017 anyway even if rents hadn’t been.

Last year December was about 25% of a normal December for us. Masks, nobody working in the city, no tourists (and Dan Andrews) did their damage.

We reopened a few weeks ago after the madness of the May to end of October lock-downs ceased (with few weeks in June being open) and sales in the last few weeks have been ok, not great, but ok. Some of our unvaxxed customers though…