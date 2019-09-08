Well it's been a little busier over the last week and I've not really kept up with this blog in that time. There have been some more interviews in the ODT and I have a much clearer idea of the candidates due to the University union organised 'ask the candidates' meeting. I don't know who Aaron Hawkins really is still though, his campaign is formulaic and as the Green Party is in a bit of a mess recently over gender issues and feminism this is also likely to be causing him issues. In truth Jim O'Malley seems the best of the other 13 candidates. Some I think should drop out and some should think about it. Three of the five women candidates are fairly firmly in right leaning territory. One of them is a Me candidate. Mandy Mayhem-Bullock the only one who's not but I'm not sure how she'll go as she presents as somewhat 'alternative'. We kind of know each other a little which I didn't realize before Thursday, but I wont' say how. There's also a skew to the right in the male candidates. Jules Radich seems to be aiming somewhat for a Trumpian role. Vandervis is after free media space in the newspaper the next day by making comments that he knows will be controversial but is unlikely to hold to himself. Finn Campbell seems lost, except to Harlene Hayne.

My first 'event'. I was probably harder on myself than anyone else. But even in hindsight I think I performed reasonably poorly. But some of that was due to not knowing the lay of the land.

I've also been involved in some Twitter stoushes with Barbour-Evans and Hawkins. Both times on the gender issue. Barbour-Evans had some rude and problematic cavalry and Hawkins gave me the impression that he was rooted to party ideology. Neither really tried to press the debate, figure that's because there be 'illogical world'.

It is only just the start.

#dcc #mayoralcandidates #RichardSeager #RichardOSeager #JimO'Malley #AaronHawkins #LeeVandervis #JulesRadich #FinnCampbell #MandyMayhemBullock #HarleneHayne