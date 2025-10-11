With her likely election as Mayor of Dunedin I figure Dunedinites need to know some truth about this toxic “politician”. This article is from 2022.

Sophie Barker along with Mandy Mayhem Bullock, Aaron Hawkins and Carmen Houlahan all enthusiastically embrace the idea that men can just say that they’re women and they are. Magical aye? Not so magical for women’s sports, changing rooms, toilets, shelters, schools and prisons though. And there have been incidents at all these places over the last few years, I suggest following Kellie-Jay Keen or Graham Lineham if you want to follow up on this topic.

Barker’s partner, Jim O’Malley who is running for council from overseas (chuck him Dunedin) also seems to hold to this ideology. Sometimes one wonders if it is an exclusive club especially when you search say ‘transwomen’ and @SophieEBarker on Twitter and come up blank. Not much of an ally Sophie!

But here’s Sophie doing her ode on Facebook (not virtue signalling).

I first ran for Mayor of Dunedin in 2019 the year that Scout Barbour Evans (or Scout River) ran. Scout, who trumpets herself as a transman, and Sophie are mates. This is Scout Barbour Evans, too toxic even for the Green Party, libeling me after the 2019 elections.

None of it is true, it’s purely because I did not buy into the taking of women’s spaces (say Moana Pool changing rooms) by transgender ‘activists’. Caitlin Spice is also someone who has targeted me and who was born Daniel but now ‘identifies’ as a woman. Enough said there.

Let’s bring in Hamish McNeilly the Stuff reporter as he is also very friendly with both and very unfriendly to me, always.

He’s also been on Lee Vandervis’ case for a decade or more. But that’s another topic.

Here are Hamish and Sophie discussing me after I critiqued Hamish’s article on Dunedin’s Mayoral candidates (you can see the critique there)

Sophie had blocked me so was hoping that I would not see that comment. Sophie also managed to say this about ‘other candidates’ on her blog after the 2nd day of campaigning.

That had followed the first candidate meeting where I was yelled down by Mandy Mayhem Bulloch, Carmen Houlahan and Sophie Barker in that order. All because I had dared to criticize Aaron along with other Greens such as Chloe Swarbrick of the infamous labeling of women as “uterus havers” and James Shaw who worked (or is it “works” James?) for the oil industry. Which rather ridiculously Carmen herself criticized Aaron herself about 5 minutes later.

It was also the meeting where Sophie and some friends of hers tried to provoke me and bought my family into the discussion (“what if your family member was transgender”). I walked away from them at this stage, it wasn’t even relevant and it was extremely unpleasant to have my family bought into the conversation.

At other meetings Sophie and Carmen have taken the lead role in heckling me. I have never criticized them at these meetings it needs to be said, only Aaron. After an audience member criticized all three of them, and maybe Aaron, at the Multi Ethnic Council candidate meeting on the 9th September the next meeting was the one where Marie Laufiso and two friends parked themselves right up the front on my side of the stage, with Steve Walker and Richard Knight helping out immediately behind and she and the woman next to her heckled the whole time, not just me but Pamela, David and Lee as well. In other words the heckling moved from other candidates to the 'audience'. They were twice asked by me to stop and at the end of the meeting I told Marie Laufiso that I’d call them out right at the start of the next meeting if they tried to do that again. I was then told by her friend in return that it was not my right to ask Aaron any questions 🙄 (I’d asked him why he was supportive of building a hospital on reclaimed land if he believed in climate change).

There were also lots of barbs in these meetings, Sophie would not refer to us by name but I assume that she meant mostly me, sometimes Lee and maybe even Jules. The gist of those barbs were much like the above excerpt from her blog. I finally addressed it to Sophie at the Stage South candidate meeting on the 20th September. It wasn’t before time. Other than that I have been as nice as pie to all of them. Except Aaron who is deserving of all coming his way.

If you’ve got this far, one final foray.

What else? Well I’m no fan of Pharmaceutical companies (I can recommend a read of Sick Money by Billy Kenber) and Jim O’Malley, who is Sophie’s partner, is deeply involved with this industry having previously worked for Pfizer. And in fact Barker and O’Malley are partners in a company, based at Invermay, which is in this line of ‘work’.

Jim also has another company called Biocentrix.

Hopefully that all makes sense now.

