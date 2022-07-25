Use Your Voice: Title IX 'Gender Identity' Proposal Open for Comments
Via Women's Voices / Genevieve Gluck
If you’re in the United States, and you support women’s rights, then you should add your comment to this.
If you’re a gender warrior just slide on past.
Link is in graphic or below.
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Thanks for the heads up on this Rich. I had no idea and will be commenting. I'll never forget the looks on the poor girls faces when a man posing as a girl with an obvious penis won a swimming competition recently. This madness has to stop. Our entire civilization depends on it.
If you had told me ten years ago that we would have to address this issue I would have told you that you are crazy