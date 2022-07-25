Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Jul 25, 2022

Thanks for the heads up on this Rich. I had no idea and will be commenting. I'll never forget the looks on the poor girls faces when a man posing as a girl with an obvious penis won a swimming competition recently. This madness has to stop. Our entire civilization depends on it.

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
Jul 26, 2022

If you had told me ten years ago that we would have to address this issue I would have told you that you are crazy

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture