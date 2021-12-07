This is excellent in my view, ties vaccination to imperialist politics rather than medicine. The history from the early 20th Century is given space as is the more recent machinations of Bill Gates (who is our Rockefeller).

Rockefeller never hung for his crimes, hopefully we correct that this time.

You’ll find the article here (click image).

The author is a retired professor of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the College of Medicine, University of the Philippines-Manila

French version is here.

Academia log in likely required but who knows.