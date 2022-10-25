“One thing more, I shall add, namely, -it is proved by the statistical returns of the London Hospitals, that the greater number of deaths occur in those who were originally vaccinated—-in other words the unvaccinated are safer from the attacks of small-pox than the vaccinated.”

All the way back in 1863.

Thank you J. Brabazon.

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