Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 26, 2022

We never learn.

A strong warning given out 159 years ago:

“….the unnatural practice of puncturing healthy bodies…”

and nobody listened to him.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Oct 26, 2022

I heard someone being interviewed recently who was injured from the "covid" "vaccine". Something he said really struck me. He said, "All of the other vaccines I've taken in my life worked, but this one didn't." My first thought was, "how in the hell do you know if they worked?" The only way we would know if they worked is if everyone around us was sick and dying and we took a shot and didn't get whatever everyone was getting sick and dying from. But *even then* we still wouldn't know for sure if the shot worked, or if we just had an immune system that was resistant to whatever was going around. I've often mentioned my grandparents and my parents. None of them *ever* took shots for anything in their whole lives and lived/live long healthy lives. I have had a few shots because of my time in the military and one time when I was duped into getting a flu shot and I'm incredibly healthy for my age. People have got to get over thinking that having someone squirt an unknown substance into their bodies is somehow miraculously keeping them safe from something that may or may not exist or even be a threat to them. INSANITY.

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