Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 24, 2022

Public private partnership.

Used to be called fascism, this modern iteration is worse but the current lexicon hasn't kept up.

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21 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 27, 2022Edited

Clever surname of Whanau - bad news bear that one.

Ray Chung is good at push back against a lot of the Globalists' cult agenda.

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