This survey arrived a few hours ago. I just filled it in. I was tempted to put my email as rangikemara@seagerformayor.nz but resisted the temptation. I wonder how many candidates will be scared to fill this one out?

Anyway I agreed on all their points which surprises me a little.

Some of you might be thinking ‘what’s wrong with co-governance’. Well we already have that, Maori are actually over-represented in the current Parliament on the basis of population. It doesn’t bother me, but it is worth pointing out. I don’t think that there’s any such thing as an independent MP right now anyway, Maori or Pakeha, they’re all attached very strongly to the corporate teat (soz I’m a farmers son). Co-governance is not about this though, it’s a cheeky little way for the biggest corporates in the world to steal our assets.

All the other answers should be self-evident.

To the New Zealand government these questions clearly indicate something. So I’d like to point out that there isn’t a Soviet 5 year plan that ever worked and that you current bunch of clowns in NZ Parliament add stupidity to that template of planning mix, you know the one that includes genocide, tyranny & bolshevik (think antifa) general shittyness. May you go down in a screaming heap these local elections you turds.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz